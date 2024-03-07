Senior US lawmaker to attend Taiwan presidential inauguration

WASHINGTON - A top US lawmaker said on March 6 he would visit Taiwan for the inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te, a year after his last trip to the island provoked anger from China.

Representative Mike McCaul, who leads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, spoke alongside Taiwan’s representative in Washington and lawmakers from both parties at an event in the US Capitol marking 45 years since a landmark law to support Taiwan.

“I’ll be leading a delegation to Taiwan to celebrate the president’s inauguration,” Mr McCaul said of the ceremony set to take place on May 20.

Mr McCaul last visited Taiwan in April 2023 to meet President Tsai Ing-wen.

China responded with a show of military force and later imposed sanctions on Mr McCaul, a Republican from Texas.

“The last time I visited Taiwan, I was greeted very warmly by President Tsai but not so warmly by the CCP,” Mr McCaul said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

“It’s an illustration in terms of the aggression that we’re seeing out of China right now,” he said.

China, which regards the self-governing Taiwan as its territory to be reunified, has in recent years regularly carried out military drills around the island as it seeks to assert its sovereignty claims and pressure Taipei. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

China staged a massive show of force in 2022 and cut off areas of cooperation with the United States after a visit by then US House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

US-China relations have stabilised since then, with President Xi Jinping visiting California in November 2023 following visits to Beijing by top US officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

China has previously lashed out at President-elect Lai, who is Ms Tsai’s vice-president and has historically emphasised Taiwan’s separate identity.

But US officials were cautiously upbeat about containing tensions over Taiwan’s January election, saying that Beijing’s actions have not broken any past precedents.

US President Joe Biden sent an “unofficial” delegation of two former senior officials to Taiwan to meet Mr Lai shortly after his election.