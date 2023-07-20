Self-healing metal? It's not just the stuff of science fiction

WASHINGTON - In the 1991 film Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a malevolent time-traveling and shape-shifting android called T-1000 that was made of liquid metal demonstrated a unique quality. Hit with blasts or bullets, its metal would heal itself.

Self-healing metal is still just science fiction, right? Apparently not.

Scientists on Wednesday described how pieces of pure platinum and copper spontaneously healed cracks caused by metal fatigue during nanoscale experiments that had been designed to study how such cracks form and spread in metal placed under stress.

They expressed optimism that this ability can be engineered into metals to create self-healing machines and structures in the relatively near future.

Metal fatigue occurs when metal - including parts in machines, vehicles and structures - sustains microscopic cracks after being exposed to repeated stress or motion, damage that tends to worsen over time.

Metal fatigue can cause catastrophic failures in areas including aviation - jet engines, for instance - and infrastructure - bridges and other structures.

In the experiments at the US government’s Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico, the researchers used a technique that pulled on the ends of the tiny metal pieces about 200 times per second. A crack initially formed and spread. But about 40 minutes into the experiment, the metal fused back together.

The researchers called this healing “cold welding.”

“The cold welding process is a metallurgical process that is known to occur when two relatively smooth and clean surfaces of metal are brought together to reform atomic bonds,” said Sandia National Laboratories materials scientist Brad Boyce, who helped lead the study published in the journal Nature.

“Unlike the self-healing robots in the Terminator movie, this process is not visible at the human scale. It occurs at the nanoscale, and we have yet to be able to control the process,” Dr Boyce added.

Metal pieces were about 40 nanometers thick and a few micrometers wide. While the healing was observed in the experiments only in platinum and copper, Dr Boyce said simulations indicated that self-healing can occur in other metals and that it is “entirely plausible” that alloys like steel could exhibit this quality.

“It’s possible to envisage materials tailored to take advantage of this behaviour,” Dr Boyce said.

“Given this new knowledge, there may be alternative material design strategies or engineering approaches that could be devised to help mitigate fatigue failure. In addition, this new understanding may shed light on fatigue failure in existing structures - improving our ability to interpret and predict such failures,” Dr Boyce added.