Secret Service steps up protection around Biden

WASHINGTON • The United States Secret Service has increased its protective bubble around Mr Joe Biden as chances increased that he will be the next American president.

The Secret Service sent an extra squad of agents to Mr Biden's campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, as expectations rose that the Democratic candidate would be able to declare victory over President Donald Trump yesterday, The Washington Post reported.

The Secret Service, an agency under the Department of Homeland Security, is in charge of protecting the White House and senior government officials, visiting high officials and others.

It had already deployed some agents to protect Mr Biden around early July, after he triumphed in the Democratic Party's presidential primaries.

As a former vice-president, Mr Biden could have requested Secret Service protection before then, but reportedly did not.

If he becomes president-elect, Secret Service protection is expected to be ramped up to a higher level.

In a further move to ensure Mr Biden's safety, the airspace above him has also been restricted.

Most low-flying planes are being prohibited by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) from flying over parts of Wil-mington, where Mr Biden lives and has been addressing the media and supporters.

One of the temporary flight restrictions issued by the FAA cited "special security reasons".

An FAA notice to pilots shows the one-mile radius no-fly zone is now active until next Wednesday morning, the CNN reported.

Since the terror attacks of Sept 11, 2001, the FAA, in conjunction with the Secret Service and other agencies, has moved aggressively to close airspace in locations above events held by presidents, foreign dignitaries and other potential targets.

The restrictions apply to aircraft and drone operations.

Mr Biden has already begun to project the image of a man preparing to assume the mantle of office, meeting his economic and health advisers on Thursday to be briefed on the coronavirus pandemic.

Outside the Westin Hotel near Mr Biden's home in Wilmington, signs of celebration were afoot yesterday.

Someone passed out Biden-Harris campaign signs and attached them to a security barrier set up around an event where Mr Biden was likely to speak.

People stood around in the carpark, waiting for news. A security presence was out in full force.

The flag-bedecked stage from which Democrats hoped Mr Biden would declare victory on Tuesday - and then Wednesday, and Thursday - remained at the ready.

The heightened security provided to Mr Biden appears to be a reaction to protests staged across cities by Trump supporters, some of whom came armed, accusing the Democrats of rigging the election in which Mr Trump is trailing.

For live updates and results, follow our US election live coverage.