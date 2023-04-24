Second chance in life for ‘sweetest pup’: Poodle in US saved after suspected drug overdose

Toodles the poodle almost lost his life after suffering from a suspected drug overdose on April 17.

But the dog was given a second chance in life after “good Samaritans” – who were not named – took the dog to a veterinary hospital, said the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) in a Facebook post on Friday.

The dog and his owner were found unconscious and unresponsive in the neighbourhood of Kensington in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Police Department attended to the case and looked after of the dog’s owner, who was not named.

“It was discovered that the person who owned the dog had not only been taking drugs himself, but also, according to witnesses, previously claimed to ‘share’ drugs with the dog,” said PSPCA.

CNN said in a report on Saturday that it had reached out to the police department about the incident and the condition of the owner, but did not immediately hear back.

Veterinarians at Philadelphia’s Blue Pearl Emergency Hospital administered Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, as they suspected the dog may have ingested drugs, accidentally or otherwise.

Thankfully, the dog became responsive immediately after, and was transferred from the hospital to PSPCA’s shelter later that day.

He was placed on an intravenous drip and monitored closely to ensure that the drugs were working their way out of his system.

“It is unimaginable what would have happened if Toodles hadn’t been taken to a veterinarian. But, thanks to the quick work of the good Samaritans, and the life-saving work of Blue Pearl, Toodles is alive today,” said PSPCA.

A representative of the PSPCA told CNN that Toodles likely ingested fentanyl. It is unclear how the dog ingested the drugs, according to the report.

Noting that the “work is just beginning”, the PSPCA said that its Animal Law Enforcement team had started an investigation, and the dog’s care was turned over to its hospital team.

Over the past few days, Toodles has miraculously made a full recovery.

“And, he is just about the sweetest pup around. Everyone loves him. But our hearts still break for all that he has been through,” said PSPCA.

“Toodles could have died. He could have had lasting impacts from the drugs that he ingested. But, today he is safe, and he has a new future ahead of him.”

The PSPCA told CNN that the dog has already received adoption applications and will hopefully be adopted soon.