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Police gathering at the site of the shooting, which killed at least two and injured five others, at a food festival at Seattle Center on July 26.

At least two people were killed and five others wounded, including a two-year-old child, on July 26 in a shooting at a downtown Seattle food festival, local news outlets reported, with the Seattle Mayor’s Office saying a suspect had been taken into custody.

Police urged people to avoid the area at the base of the famed Space Needle on the evening of July 26 as officers investigated the shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival.

“Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center,” the department said on X.

The Seattle Times and local TV station KOMO reported two people were killed and five were wounded, citing the Seattle Fire Department.

Witnesses reported hearing several shots around 6pm ( 9am on July 27, Singapore time ), The Seattle Times reported.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said in a statement: “What happened at the Seattle Center today was an act of horrific violence.”

She added that a suspect had been taken into custody.

“Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection and joy ended in gunfire.” REUTERS