Rescuers embark on all-night race to save Titanic submersible crew

NEW YORK - A massive search and rescue effort for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic has entered a critical stage, with just one night left before the oxygen supply for the five people on board runs out.

There has been a surge of assets and experts joining the operation, and sonar has picked up unidentified underwater noises.

But the challenge of locating and recovering the crew alive appears increasingly formidable.

“Sometimes you’re in a position where you have to make a tough decision. We’re not there yet,” said US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick, adding that it remained a search-and-rescue mission “100 per cent”.

Organisers of the multinational response - which includes US and Canadian military planes and teleguided robots - are focusing their efforts in the North Atlantic close to multiple “underwater noises” detected by sonar late on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sounds raised hopes that the passengers in the small tourist craft are still alive. But the US Coast Guard said they cannot be positively linked to the missing submersible.

“We don’t know what they are, to be frank with you,” said Captain Frederick, who added: “We have to remain optimistic and hopeful.”

The Coast Guard said the search mission has expanded.

The search area has widened to include a section of the North Atlantic about twice the size of Connecticut and 4km deep.

The Titan began its descent at 8am on Sunday and had been due to resurface seven hours later, according to the US Coast Guard.

Rescuers, who have received help from around the world, estimate that passengers may run out of oxygen on Thursday morning local time, based on the sub’s capacity to hold up to 96 hours of emergency air.

A mother ship on the surface lost all communications with the Titan on Sunday, about 1 hour and 45 minutes after it submerged to explore the site of the Titanic, which sank in 1912 on its first trans-Atlantic voyage.

The search-and-rescue effort has become a fast-paced international logistics operation. US and Canadian authorities are on the scene, about 1,500km east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. France has dispatched a vessel equipped with an underwater robot that can go as deep as the Titanic site, about 4,000m below the surface.

Three more ships arrived on the scene on Wednesday morning to continue assisting with the search, the US Coast Guard said. One of them, the John Cabot, has side-scanning sonar capabilities and is conducting search patterns alongside the others.

Several privately owned vessels, one with a decompression chamber and some with underwater search devices, are also preparing to join the recovery mission. OceanGate Expeditions, operator of Titan and the Titanic survey trip, is leading underwater search efforts because of its knowledge of the site.

Earlier, an international exploration club with members on board Titan said “likely signs of life” have been detected, raising hopes of a rescue.

Mr Richard Garriott de Cayeux, president of the New York-based Explorers Club, said on Twitter that “data from the field” had given the club fresh hope.

“We understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site,” he said, in a statement on the social-media platform. “We await hopefully good news.”