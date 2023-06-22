Rescuers embark on all-night race to save Titanic submersible crew

NEW YORK - A massive search and rescue effort for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic has entered a critical stage, with just one night left before the oxygen supply for the five people on board runs out.
There has been a surge of assets and experts joining the operation, and sonar has picked up unidentified underwater noises.
But the challenge of locating and recovering the crew alive appears increasingly formidable.
“Sometimes you’re in a position where you have to make a tough decision. We’re not there yet,” said US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick, adding that it remained a search-and-rescue mission “100 per cent”.
Organisers of the multinational response - which includes US and Canadian military planes and teleguided robots - are focusing their efforts in the North Atlantic close to multiple “underwater noises” detected by sonar late on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The sounds raised hopes that the passengers in the small tourist craft are still alive. But the US Coast Guard said they cannot be positively linked to the missing submersible.
“We don’t know what they are, to be frank with you,” said Captain Frederick, who added: “We have to remain optimistic and hopeful.”
The Coast Guard said the search mission has expanded.
The search area has widened to include a section of the North Atlantic about twice the size of Connecticut and 4km deep.
The Titan began its descent at 8am on Sunday and had been due to resurface seven hours later, according to the US Coast Guard.
Rescuers, who have received help from around the world, estimate that passengers may run out of oxygen on Thursday morning local time, based on the sub’s capacity to hold up to 96 hours of emergency air.
A mother ship on the surface lost all communications with the Titan on Sunday, about 1 hour and 45 minutes after it submerged to explore the site of the Titanic, which sank in 1912 on its first trans-Atlantic voyage.
The search-and-rescue effort has become a fast-paced international logistics operation. US and Canadian authorities are on the scene, about 1,500km east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. France has dispatched a vessel equipped with an underwater robot that can go as deep as the Titanic site, about 4,000m below the surface.
Three more ships arrived on the scene on Wednesday morning to continue assisting with the search, the US Coast Guard said. One of them, the John Cabot, has side-scanning sonar capabilities and is conducting search patterns alongside the others.
Several privately owned vessels, one with a decompression chamber and some with underwater search devices, are also preparing to join the recovery mission. OceanGate Expeditions, operator of Titan and the Titanic survey trip, is leading underwater search efforts because of its knowledge of the site.
Earlier, an international exploration club with members on board Titan said “likely signs of life” have been detected, raising hopes of a rescue.
Mr Richard Garriott de Cayeux, president of the New York-based Explorers Club, said on Twitter that “data from the field” had given the club fresh hope.
“We understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site,” he said, in a statement on the social-media platform. “We await hopefully good news.”
Mr De Cayeux didn’t specify what data he was referring to, or provide details about what the “signs of life” were.
The Explorers Club confirmed that members Hamish Harding, who is the founder of investment firm Action Group and an avid adventurer, and French maritime expert Paul Henry Nargeolet are on board the vessel. The other three are OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, and Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, father and son in one of Pakistan’s most prominent families.
Titan, a 6.7m-long craft made of carbon fiber and titanium, is designed to operate at a maximum depth of 4,000m.
The Explorers Club said it is continuing to try to get approval for a specialist remotely operated underwater vehicle owned by exploration company Magellan to join the Titan search. Magellan’s equipment can reach depths of up to 6,000m and has descended to the Titanic wreck several times, de Cayeux said.
“We believe they can provide invaluable assistance,” he said.
Magellan said in a statement on its website that it is “fully mobilised to help.” OceanGate asked Magellan to fly necessary equipment and crew to Newfoundland, Magellan said.
Titan’s mission was expected to be the only manned trip to the Titanic this year due to bad weather, Mr Harding wrote in on Instagram beforehand.
The Titanic hit an iceberg and sank in April 1912 during its maiden voyage from England to New York. Of the 2,224 passengers and crew on board, more than 1,500 died.
The wreck was found in 1985 and remains a lure for nautical experts and underwater tourists.
The pressure at that depth as measured in atmospheres is 400 times what it is at sea level.
Mr Mike Reiss, an American television writer who visited the Titanic wreck on the same sub last year, told the BBC the experience was disorientating.
Professor Alistair Greig, professor of marine engineering at University College London, has suggested two possible scenarios based on images of the Titan.
He said if it had an electrical or communications problem, it could have surfaced and remained floating, “waiting to be found” – bearing in mind the vessel can reportedly be unlocked from the outside only.
“Another scenario is the pressure hull was compromised – a leak,” he said in a statement. “Then the prognosis is not good.”
In 2018, OceanGate Expeditions’ former director of marine operations David Lochridge alleged in a lawsuit that he had been fired after raising concerns about the company’s “experimental and untested design” of the craft. AFP, BLOOMBERG