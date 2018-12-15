Sean Spicer says he never deliberately lied at White House

DOHA (AFP) - Controversial former White House press secretary Sean Spicer denied on Saturday (Dec 15) that he ever deliberately lied while working for US President Donald Trump, but admitted he made errors.

"I've made mistakes, there are days when I wish I could have had more information or could have answered a question... more accurately," Spicer said at the two-day Doha Forum conference in Qatar.

"But I never ever got up and knowingly lied."

He added: "There are days and things that I did that I wished I could have known more at the time."

Spicer was the White House press secretary from January to July 2017, at the beginning of Trump's tenure as US president.

He proved a controversial figure, clashing with the press corps over the size of Trump's inauguration and said Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons.

Even his White House colleagues said he used "alternative facts".

Spicer added that he made mistakes, as journalists do, and claimed he was held accountable for his comments while reporters are not.