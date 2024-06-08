School and police officials in Vermont apologise for mock shooting drill

VERMONT - School and police officials in Burlington, Vermont, apologised on June 7 after high school students on a field trip to the Police Department were exposed to a staged armed robbery that included a mock shooting – a training exercise that upset some students.

The training, which occurred on June 5 and, according to the police, had been approved by both school and police officials, was meant to have been a “realistic armed robbery demonstration”, according to a statement released on June 7 by the police and the Burlington School District.

But officials acknowledged in their statement that the training, which Seven Days, an independent weekly newspaper in Vermont, said included a masked gunman bursting into a room and pretending to open fire, had been a mistake.

“This week’s events resulted from a breakdown in communication between two groups trying to work together to create a meaningful experience for students,” the statement said.

The school district said it had offered counseling services to the students, and on June 7, officials and students met for a “restorative circle” to “process and talk about the events of the day”, according to the statement.

The Burlington Police Department said in a statement on June 6 that it had been in contact with school officials beforehand about the details of the training exercise, including the fact that it would involve the use of fake firearms in a mock shooting.

In a communication note with staff members at Burlington High School on May 23, police asked: “Do you think that sort of incident would be OK for your group of students?

“It is about as real life as you can get, and is certainly exactly the sort of thing we deal with most frequently.”

According to police, school officials responded, “I think these students will be fine with this simulation. We will give a heads up to parents and students.”

In their joint statement on June 7, police and school officials said that they were “truly sorry that this happened, and we are committed to improving our systems both internally and when working together to make sure it will not happen again”.

School and police officials “are committed to doing a better job of clearly laying out descriptions, expectations, and agendas and seeking clarification when working together in the future,” Burlington schools superintendent Tom Flanagan and police chief Jon Murad said in the statement.

“Neither of us want any repeat of anything like this moving forward.”

Mayor of Burlington Emma Mulvaney-Stanak said in a statement on June 7 that she also wanted to apologise “for the harm and distress this incident caused Burlington High School students – students who have tragically grown up in a society where gun violence, including in school settings, has become commonplace”.

She said she expected that the school district and the police “will take responsibility for the harm caused and be self-reflective about all the ways this should have been handled differently and will not be repeated in the future”. NYTIMES