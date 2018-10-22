Saudi King, prince express condolences to Khashoggi family

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has expressed his condolences to the family and relatives of Mr Jamal Khashoggi, according to a report carried by state-owned Saudi Press Agency.

The king offered his condolences in a telephone call made by him to Mr Jamal Khashoggi's son, Mr Salah Jamal Khashoggi. Salah thanked the king for his condolences, according to the SPA report dated Oct 22.

Separately, SPA also reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz made a telephone call to Mr Salah Khashoggi, in which the prince expressed his condolences to Salah and his family on the death. Salah expressed his sincere thanks to the prince for his condolences, according to SPA.

Saudi Arabia's evolving account of the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi - which the kingdom's foreign minister on Sunday cast as a "tremendous mistake" perpetrated by a "rogue operation" - has elicited scepticism from officials in the US and allies weighing how to respond.