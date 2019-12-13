Saudi envoy to US visits military base hit by shooting attack

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The Saudi ambassador to the United States visited a US naval air station in Florida on Thursday (Dec 12) to extend her condolences for a shooting attack by a Saudi Air Force officer that killed three people last week, the Saudi embassy said.

The attack brought fresh complications to US-Saudi relations and prompted the Pentagon to halt operational training for some 850 visiting Saudi Arabian military personnel until further notice as part of a "safety standdown".

The Saudi ambassador, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, met with members of the Pensacola Naval Air Station command "and reiterated her condemnation for this horrific attack," the Saudi embassy said.

She pledged to provide "any assistance possible to accelerate the investigation."

The FBI has said US investigators believe Saudi Air Force Second-Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, acted alone when he opened fire at the base on Friday, leaving three people dead and eight injured.

Alshamrani was fatally shot by a deputy sheriff.