Sanofi and Regeneron to begin initial Covid-19 treatment trials

Throughout the trials, France's Sanofi and Regeneron, will evaluate how a drug called Kevzara impacts patients' fevers and need for supplemental oxygen.
Throughout the trials, France's Sanofi and Regeneron, will evaluate how a drug called Kevzara impacts patients' fevers and need for supplemental oxygen.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will soon begin evaluating an experimental treatment in patients hospitalised with severe Covid-19, the drugmakers said on Monday (March 16).

The companies initiated a later-stage clinical trial for a drug called Kevzara, a full-human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the so-called interleukin-6 (IL-6) pathway. Regeneron, which will be leading US-based trials, will begin enrolling up to 400 patients across 16 sites immediately. Sanofi will lead upcoming trials outside of the US in the coming weeks.

The pathway the experimental treatment is targeting may play a role in driving the overactive inflammatory response in the lungs of patients who are severely or critically ill with Covid-19, the drugmakers said in a statement.

Throughout the trials, France's Sanofi and Regeneron, based in Tarrytown, New York, will evaluate how Kevzara impacts patients' fevers and need for supplemental oxygen.

In an initial, non-peer reviewed Chinese trial, scientists identified preliminary evidence that IL-6 may play an important role in driving the inflammatory immune response that causes acute respiratory distress in patients critically ill from Covid-19.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content