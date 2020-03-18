Sanders, Biden hold virtual events ahead of primaries

WASHINGTON • US Senator Bernie Sanders has held his first virtual campaign rally, seeking to replicate the in-person experiences that draw thousands of his supporters to events around the country.

As political candidates adapt to campaigning amid the coronavirus outbreak, Mr Sanders was joined on Monday by surrogates and musical acts for a virtual rally that was live-streamed on digital platforms such as Twitter and YouTube.

Besides his campaign themes, the Vermont senator spoke extensively about the pandemic and the need for Medicare for All. He also rejected the argument that former vice-president Joe Biden is more electable, saying he still believes he is the best candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in the November election despite Mr Biden's overwhelming success in primary races and his delegate lead.

The event also featured actress Daryl Hannah and her musician husband Neil Young, who performed.

Representative Chuy Garcia of Illinois, one of the states voting yesterday, and Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner, among other surrogates, also made appearances.

An hour after Mr Sanders' event started, Mr Biden held a tele-townhall event with former surgeon-general Vivek Murthy. Many of the questions focused on the coronavirus, though he also heard from voters who wanted him to discuss his views on guns and college debt.

"I know this isn't the way any of us would prefer to connect and engage," Mr Biden said. "I appreciate everyone bearing with us as we figure out all the logistics of campaigning in an entirely new way here."

Mr Biden said his staff told him 35,000 to 38,000 people had called in. BLOOMBERG