Storms inundate California, provoking mudslides, evacuations

CALIFORNIA – A Pacific storm unleashed torrential downpours and damaging winds in California on Tuesday.
It knocked out power and turned city streets into rivers as mudslides cut off highways and entire communities faced evacuation orders.
At least 16 people have been killed.
More than 33 million Californians were threatened by severe weather throughout the day as “heavy to excessive” rainfall was expected across the state, especially in southern California.
Winds gusts were clocked at more than 64 kph in many places, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
The high winds wreaked havoc on the power grid, knocking out electricity to 180,000 homes and businesses as of mid-day Tuesday, according to data from Poweroutage.us.
“This storm was different from the standpoint that it was here much longer. It was more intense because of the prior storm, the ground was much more saturated, which led to a lot more flooding and a lot more rescues because of the ground saturation,” said Barry Parker, division chief of the Ventura County Fire Department.
Experts say the growing frequency and intensity of such storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change.
A fresh storm is set to pound the state with as much as 18cm of new rain in northern California by Wednesday and “several more feet of snow” in the Sierra Nevada mountains, the NWS said.
It described an “endless onslaught of atmospheric river events” that is the most powerful storm system since 2005.
Though the rain and snow will help replenish reservoirs and aquifers, a mere two weeks of precipitation will not solve two decades of drought.
Meanwhile, terrain denuded by past wildfires has created an increased risk of flash floods and mudslides.
The torrential rains, along with heavy snow in mountain areas, follow yet another “atmospheric river” of dense moisture funnelled into California from the tropical Pacific, powered by sprawling low-pressure systems churning offshore.
San Francisco was put under a flash flood warning as the Bay Area – already saturated with water – gets pummelled by a downpour and even hail.
The flood warning lasts until 3.30pm local time (7.30am Wednesday Singapore time), according to the National Weather Service. It comes less than a day after Los Angeles had such a warning.
San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management warned of a “dangerous and life-threatening situation” and told residents not to attempt to travel. Sheets of rain poured down in the city before easing shortly after 1pm local time.
The town of Montecito, home to Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, was pounded by several centimetres of rain – threatening dangerous mudslides on hills already sodden by weeks of downpours.
Authorities in the town 90 minutes from Los Angeles on Monday ordered everyone out, and an AFP reporter saw police roadblocks set up to prevent people from getting into the town, where several roads were flooded.
Montecito, whose multi-million dollar properties are surrounded by breathtaking California countryside, is particularly vulnerable to mudslides because it sits at the foot of a mountain range that was ravaged by fire five years ago.
Hundreds of square kilometres of land were scorched in 2017 and 2018, stripping the hillsides of the vegetation that normally keeps soil in place.
Devastating January 2018 mudslides in Montecito killed 23 people.
“Over the last 30 days, Montecito has received 12-20+ inches of rain across the community, exceeding our yearly average of 17 inches,” Montecito Fire said on Twitter.
It is not clear how many of the well-heeled town’s residents, who also include Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, and Rob Lowe, had heeded the call to flee.
DeGeneres posted a video on Twitter of a raging creek behind her house that she said “never flows, ever”.
“We need to be nicer to Mother Nature because Mother Nature is not happy with us,” she said. AFP, BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES, REUTERS