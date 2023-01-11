Storms inundate California, provoking mudslides, evacuations

CALIFORNIA – A Pacific storm unleashed torrential downpours and damaging winds in California on Tuesday.

It knocked out power and turned city streets into rivers as mudslides cut off highways and entire communities faced evacuation orders.

At least 16 people have been killed.

More than 33 million Californians were threatened by severe weather throughout the day as “heavy to excessive” rainfall was expected across the state, especially in southern California.

Winds gusts were clocked at more than 64 kph in many places, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The high winds wreaked havoc on the power grid, knocking out electricity to 180,000 homes and businesses as of mid-day Tuesday, according to data from Poweroutage.us.

“This storm was different from the standpoint that it was here much longer. It was more intense because of the prior storm, the ground was much more saturated, which led to a lot more flooding and a lot more rescues because of the ground saturation,” said Barry Parker, division chief of the Ventura County Fire Department.

Experts say the growing frequency and intensity of such storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change.

A fresh storm is set to pound the state with as much as 18cm of new rain in northern California by Wednesday and “several more feet of snow” in the Sierra Nevada mountains, the NWS said.

It described an “endless onslaught of atmospheric river events” that is the most powerful storm system since 2005.

Though the rain and snow will help replenish reservoirs and aquifers, a mere two weeks of precipitation will not solve two decades of drought.

Meanwhile, terrain denuded by past wildfires has created an increased risk of flash floods and mudslides.

The torrential rains, along with heavy snow in mountain areas, follow yet another “atmospheric river” of dense moisture funnelled into California from the tropical Pacific, powered by sprawling low-pressure systems churning offshore.

San Francisco was put under a flash flood warning as the Bay Area – already saturated with water – gets pummelled by a downpour and even hail.