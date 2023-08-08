San Francisco drives tech; will it drive away robot taxis?

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco may be the symbolic capital of the tech industry, and the hub of next-generation services like artificial intelligence, but when it comes to self-driving cars, city officials are clear: not so fast.

The question comes to a head later this week, when a state agency decides whether to allow robot car providers Alphabet Inc’s Waymo and General Motors’ Cruise to expand their for-pay, no-safety-driver services to all of San Francisco, day and night.

The vote, already delayed twice, will stand as an early test of how to regulate the fledgling industry amid pushback from safety advocates and growing urgency from technologists.

For paid rides, Cruise is limited to the northwest third of the city, while Waymo cannot yet charge for the rides at all. Rides in San Francisco’s downtown area, known as the financial district, are largely off limits to most passengers.

Leaders of the city’s transportation agencies, fire department, and planning department oppose the rapid expansion, saying the vehicles are a menace, tying up traffic, mucking up emergency services, and driving erratically.

The companies say the unmanned vehicles are safer than human-driven cars. Both sides say they have data to back up their claims.

In June, for instance, the San Francisco County Transportation Authority released data estimating that Waymo and Cruise vehicles were involved in collisions with injuries reported at a rate higher than the national average for vehicles driven by humans.

State regulators dispute that, saying the data does not account for incidents where human-drivers were at fault.

Futuristic test vehicles from Cruise and Waymo are a common sight in some parts of San Francisco.

Adorned with whirling sensors on their roofs and bumpers, the vehicles regularly attract gawking tourists, dazzled by their empty driver seats and hands-free spinning steering wheels.

They have also drawn attention for their at-times unpredictable driving patterns, including a slavish obedience to posted speed limits, circuitous routes and a tendency to stop completely when confronted with unexpected obstacles.

Cruise and Waymo said they have driven 3 million and 1 million miles, respectively, without life-threatening injuries or fatalities. A Waymo vehicle struck and killed a dog in May.

The Aug 10 vote by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), which regulates autonomous vehicles, is dividing the city between technologists, lobbyists and citizens hopeful the nascent industry may be a boon for San Francisco, on the one hand; and on the other, agencies, safety advocates and residents fear the city is being used as a testing lab for an unproven tech.

The vote comes at a critical time for San Francisco, which is grappling with thousands of tech job losses, firms leaving the city, and Covid-19 era work-from-home policies that have contributed to a hollowed out downtown.