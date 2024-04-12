Sam Bankman-Fried appeals FTX fraud conviction, 25-year sentence

NEW YORK - Sam Bankman-Fried, facing the prospect of spending much of his adult life behind bars, on April 11 appealed his conviction and 25-year prison sentence for stealing US$8 billion (S$10 billion) from customers of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange he founded.

Defence lawyer Marc Mukasey had announced plans for the appeal to the Manhattan-based 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals during Bankman-Fried’s March 28 sentencing hearing.

The 32-year-old former billionaire crypto wunderkind was convicted in November on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy in what federal prosecutors have called one of the biggest financial frauds in US history.

Bankman-Fried’s appeal could take years. He faces steep odds, with his lawyers needing to persuade the 2nd Circuit - and potentially the US Supreme Court - that US District Judge Lewis Kaplan made significant errors that deprived Bankman-Fried of his legal rights and made the trial unfair.

The sentence imposed by Kaplan was shorter than the 40- to 50-year term that prosecutors had recommended but longer than the five and a quarter years or fewer that Mr Mukasey had suggested.

Bankman-Fried’s sentencing put an exclamation point on his downfall from an entrepreneur whose meteoric rise prompted adulation, reverence and jealousy from some quarters into the biggest trophy for US prosecutors in their crackdown on excesses in the cryptocurrency markets.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate rode a boom in the values of bitcoin and other digital assets to a US$26 billion net worth before he turned 30, Forbes magazine estimated.

Bankman-Fried also became a major political donor and an advocate of effective altruism, a movement that encourages talented young people to focus on earning money and giving it away to worthy causes.

His wealth evaporated when Bahamas-based FTX declared bankruptcy on Nov 11, 2022, following a wave of withdrawals by customers panicking over reports that Bankman-Fried commingled their assets with Alameda Research, a crypto-focused hedge fund he also controlled.

The next month, Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas and extradited to the US.

‘Bad decisions’

Three former close associates testified as prosecution witnesses against Bankman-Fried, saying he ordered them to use FTX funds to pay Alameda’s debts, make political donations and buy luxury real estate in the Bahamas. They pleaded guilty to fraud and are awaiting sentencing.

Bankman-Fried testified in his own defence, acknowledging he made mistakes managing risk but denying he stole money.

“I made a series of bad decisions,” Bankman-Fried said at his sentencing hearing. “They weren’t selfish decisions. They weren’t selfless decisions. They were bad decisions.”

His lawyers have complained that prosecutors worked too closely with FTX’s bankruptcy estate, and asked it to hand over only information that would help their case.