Sam Altman’s ousting and possible return to OpenAI: What we know

SAN FRANCISCO - OpenAI stunned employees, investors and much of Silicon Valley on Friday by ousting Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, who more than any other figure had emerged as the face of artificial intelligence following the viral success of his company’s chatbot, ChatGPT.

Almost instantly, the world’s best-known AI startup, which has been in talks to sell employee shares to investors at an US$86 billion (S$115.6 billion) valuation, was thrown into disarray.

Several people, including OpenAI President Greg Brockman, have resigned, the board is facing investor pressure to reinstate Mr Altman and there’s a possibility the board itself resigns in the coming days.

Here’s the latest on the saga.

Altman clashed with board on safety, ambitions

OpenAI’s decision to fire Mr Altman followed wide-ranging disagreements between the chief executive and his board, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The debates included differences of opinion on AI safety, the speed of development of the technology and the commercialisation of the company, the person said.

Mr Altman’s ambitions may have also played a role. Mr Altman has been looking to raise tens of billions of dollars from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds to create an AI chip startup, according to a person with knowledge of the investment proposal.

Mr Altman was also courting SoftBank Group Corp chairman Masayoshi Son for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new company to make AI-oriented hardware in partnership with former Apple designer Jony Ive.

The board may have been put off by Mr Altman raising funds off of OpenAI’s name and these new companies not sharing the same governance model as OpenAI, the person said.

OpenAI’s chief scientist appealed to board

Dr Ilya Sutskever, an OpenAI co-founder and the company’s chief scientist, told Mr Altman he was out and is thought to be at the centre of the board’s clash with him.

A month ago, Dr Sutskever’s responsibilities at the company were reduced, reflecting friction between him and Mr Altman and Mr Brockman.

Dr Sutskever later appealed to the board, winning over some members, including Ms Helen Toner, the director of strategy at Georgetown’s Centre for Security and Emerging Technology.

Altman blindsided in a Google Meet chat

Mr Altman was blindsided by the move. In a joint statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Brockman and Mr Altman said Dr Sutskever texted the chief executive on Thursday night asking to chat at noon the following day.

“Sam joined a Google Meet and the whole board, except Greg, was there,” the post said. “Ilya told Sam he was being fired and that the news was going out very soon.”

Shortly after, Mr Brockman was told he was being removed from his position as chairman of the board, but would hold on to his role as president.