S’pore F&B brands hunger for expansion after tasting success in US

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - Killiney Kopitiam’s outpost in Palo Alto, California, has something that its Singapore outlets do not have – outdoor heat lamps, for al fresco dining when the weather turns cold.
From buying heat lamps to swopping ingredients for close substitutes more easily available in the United States, Singaporean food and beverage businesses like Killiney Kopitiam, snack brand Irvins and the Urban Hawker food hall in Manhattan have had to adapt to establish a foothold in the country.
But they have found a market hungry for South-east Asian flavours and are looking to make further inroads across America, even as they grapple with challenges like scaling up production and complying with local regulations to obtain permits.
Mr Lim Wei Keat, the head chef at the Hainan Jones chicken rice stall at Urban Hawker, said that response has been overwhelming since the food hall opened last September.
Styled after Singapore’s foodcourts, it is the brainchild of Makansutra founder K. F. Seetoh and the late American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.
“The lines were quite crazy,” Mr Lim told Singapore media in March. “One time the queue went out the door, and I was panicking in the kitchen because there weren’t enough chickens to sell. I had to call the general manager to help me do some crowd control.”
In the early days, Urban Hawker customers were mostly ethnic Asians, but they are now a more even mix of Asians and Caucasians, said the hawkers, a sign that South-east Asian dishes are being increasingly embraced by the Western mainstream.
They also said that while they do their best to replicate authentic Singapore flavours, they have had to adapt out of necessity or slightly tweak their recipes.
For example, calamansi is hard to get and expensive, so Mr Lim uses fresh lime, which the US has in abundance. America’s dark soya sauce is also of a more watery consistency and saltier compared with Singapore’s, so he uses a blend of soya sauce he settled on through trial and error.
Malay food stall Padi D’NYC’s operations director Aidil Iskandar Salman said that its rendang is a little less lemak, or creamy, because grated coconut is harder to find in the US.
“We try to substitute ingredients because we have chefs here who like to learn – they try not to depend on ingredients from Singapore, and they try to be creative,” he said, adding that halal suppliers were also harder to come by.
Encouraged by their success, several hawkers and businesses are actively planning to expand to other venues or cities.
Padi D’NYC is planning to open outlets in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, while burger stall Ashes Burnnit is thinking of opening a standalone restaurant in New York in 2023, and then possibly expanding to other states.
Killiney Kopitiam, which opened its first branch in the US in Palo Alto in September 2020, is hoping to open a second outlet in the Californian city of Santa Clara in early 2024.
“I see opportunities to bring Singaporean comfort food all over the US,” said Killiney’s US franchise owner Amanda Toh Steckler.
Dishes are kept as authentic as possible, said Killiney Kopitiam USA’s culinary director Nora Haron.
“The sambal is the way it is,” she said, adding that many diners are already familiar with Singapore food.
“We can’t do it differently – they will know. We have many young business people who have travelled a lot and are expecting the same dishes they ate in Singapore,” she said.
Being located in California also has its strengths – the state has Asian farms they can buy ingredients directly from, she added.
But complying with regulations in the US was also onerous at times.
Killiney Kopitiam’s Palo Alto outlet took three years to be renovated and approved by the local authorities, as the space had to be converted from a retail store.
“It’s not like Singapore, where when you want to set up a restaurant, you go in there and pay for rent and you open it within three months,” said Ms Toh Steckler.
Ms Haron attributed this to the vast size of the US.
“We’re a much, much, much larger country with much, much more red tape and government municipalities to go through. So that is probably one of the reasons why it takes longer,” she said.
Because labour and ingredient costs are higher in the US, so are the prices of the dishes – Hainan Jones’ classic chicken rice set and a bowl of laksa at Killiney Kopitiam each costs around US$20 (S$27), for example.
But customers still flock there, and hawkers like Mr Lim say their businesses are profitable, because Asian food is growing in popularity in the US. American rapper Cardi B, for instance, said in 2021 that she loved the taste of Irvins’ salmon skin snacks.
Irvins, which has been in the US for about two years, has been branching out from ethnic grocery stores into more mainstream supermarkets, said the brand’s North America senior vice-president Alex Uoo.
Currently selling mostly in California, the company has plans to bring its products to more states, including New York, Washington and Texas.
But demand has been so strong that supplying US retailers with their products has been challenging, said Mr Uoo. He added that Irvins plans to open a manufacturing facility closer to the US, using fish skin from the region that would otherwise have been discarded.
“The market for Asian food is growing,” said Mr Uoo. “It’s huge. Only five million people live in Singapore. In Southern California alone, it’s 26 million people, and they all love to shop.”