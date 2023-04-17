S’pore F&B brands hunger for expansion after tasting success in US

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - Killiney Kopitiam’s outpost in Palo Alto, California, has something that its Singapore outlets do not have – outdoor heat lamps, for al fresco dining when the weather turns cold.

From buying heat lamps to swopping ingredients for close substitutes more easily available in the United States, Singaporean food and beverage businesses like Killiney Kopitiam, snack brand Irvins and the Urban Hawker food hall in Manhattan have had to adapt to establish a foothold in the country.

But they have found a market hungry for South-east Asian flavours and are looking to make further inroads across America, even as they grapple with challenges like scaling up production and complying with local regulations to obtain permits.

Mr Lim Wei Keat, the head chef at the Hainan Jones chicken rice stall at Urban Hawker, said that response has been overwhelming since the food hall opened last September.

Styled after Singapore’s foodcourts, it is the brainchild of Makansutra founder K. F. Seetoh and the late American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

“The lines were quite crazy,” Mr Lim told Singapore media in March. “One time the queue went out the door, and I was panicking in the kitchen because there weren’t enough chickens to sell. I had to call the general manager to help me do some crowd control.”

In the early days, Urban Hawker customers were mostly ethnic Asians, but they are now a more even mix of Asians and Caucasians, said the hawkers, a sign that South-east Asian dishes are being increasingly embraced by the Western mainstream.

They also said that while they do their best to replicate authentic Singapore flavours, they have had to adapt out of necessity or slightly tweak their recipes.

For example, calamansi is hard to get and expensive, so Mr Lim uses fresh lime, which the US has in abundance. America’s dark soya sauce is also of a more watery consistency and saltier compared with Singapore’s, so he uses a blend of soya sauce he settled on through trial and error.

Malay food stall Padi D’NYC’s operations director Aidil Iskandar Salman said that its rendang is a little less lemak, or creamy, because grated coconut is harder to find in the US.

“We try to substitute ingredients because we have chefs here who like to learn – they try not to depend on ingredients from Singapore, and they try to be creative,” he said, adding that halal suppliers were also harder to come by.

Encouraged by their success, several hawkers and businesses are actively planning to expand to other venues or cities.