S’pore companies on a journey to expand in the West

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - More Singapore businesses are looking to set up shop or expand in the United States, drawn by the potential for growth and the vast customer base in the world’s largest economy.

Enterprise Singapore helped 190 companies to explore the US in 2022, up from about 130 in 2019 – a jump of nearly 50 per cent.

Mr Clarence Hoe, EnterpriseSG executive director for the Americas and Europe, said that the Covid-19 pandemic prompted some companies to look at markets that were farther away.

“Some markets were closed, and there were also more opportunities to reduce distances,” said Mr Hoe in an interview with Singapore media in March. “Time zones don’t change, but at least you can stream your call. So more companies started to look at diversifying.”

Singapore companies in financial technology, biomedical sciences, sustainability and renewable energy are especially well-placed to compete in the US, given Singapore’s strength in those sectors and the huge market in the US for such products, he said.

But because the US market is so competitive, companies that seek to venture there must be clear about what sets them apart from their many rivals, said Mr Hoe.

The flip side, he added, is that even niche markets can have millions of customers, as the US is such a populous and diverse country.

The US has a population of about 330 million.

Finding a niche in a dog-eat-dog world

Singapore companies in the US tend to position themselves as reliable, with high-quality service or products, while being to an extent cheaper than their competitors, said Mr Hoe.

One company that made the leap was Pawjourr, a marketing platform that connects brands with pet influencers – content creators who use their pets to promote businesses.

“From the start, we were already a global business, because you can’t differentiate a husky in Singapore from a husky in the US,” said chief technology officer Navaneeth Sreekandan.

“That’s the great thing about pet marketing, you’re not limited by geography.”

As long as you have a pet that the Internet finds endearing and spawns followers, content can be created from anywhere in the world, he said.