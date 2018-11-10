Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital, Supreme Court says

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from hospital on Friday (Nov 9), a day after being admitted with three broken ribs, Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

The 85-year-old justice, the leader of the court's liberal wing, is "doing well and working from home today," Arberg said.

Ginsburg, a two-time cancer survivor, injured herself when she fell in her office on Wednesday night.

The accident caused her to miss Thursday's courtroom ceremony for new Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"I wouldn't say she's exactly on my side, but I wish her well," President Donald Trump said Friday. "I hope she gets better, and I hope she serves on the Supreme Court for many, many years."

He spoke to reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to Paris to commemorate the 100th anniversary of World War I.

The court won't hear arguments again until Nov 26.

Ginsburg has never missed an argument session, even when she was being treated for colon and pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg is an iconic figure among liberals, earning the affectionate nickname "Notorious RBG" and becoming the focus of two major movies this year - a documentary titled "RBG" and a biopic on her early legal career called On The Basis Of Sex that is scheduled for release in December.

She's known for her slight physical stature, rigorous workout routines and pointed opinions.

A 1993 appointee of President Bill Clinton, Ginsburg is the court's second-longest serving member, behind only Justice Clarence Thomas.

Ginsburg's well-being is of intense interest to liberals who don't want Trump to get the chance to nominate her successor, as well as conservatives eager to further entrench the court's conservative majority.

Ginsburg, who said this year she intended to stay on the court for at least five more years, has shown no signs of slowing down. She wrote the first opinion of the court's nine-month term, an age discrimination ruling released earlier this week.