Russia told Trump it isn't sharing US military asset info with Iran, says Witkoff

WASHINGTON, March 10 - Russia has denied sharing intelligence with Iran on U.S. military assets in the Middle East, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday in a CNBC interview.

Witkoff said the denial came during a phone call that U.S. President Donald Trump had with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that Russia was providing Iran with targeting information that included locations of U.S. warships and aircraft in the Middle East.

"Yesterday on the call with the president, the Russians said that they have not been sharing," Witkoff said when asked if Washington thought Russia had shared with Tehran intelligence about the location of U.S. military assets.

"We can take them at their word. But they did say that. And yesterday morning, independently, Jared (Kushner) and I had a call with (Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri) Ushakov who reiterated the same," said Witkoff.

He added: "That's a better question for the intel people, but let's hope that they're not sharing." REUTERS