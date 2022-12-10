Russia is expanding its nuclear arsenal, US defence secretary says

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Nebraska - Russia is expanding and modernising its nuclear arsenal, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday, at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin, faced with setbacks in Ukraine, has repeatedly suggested he could use nuclear weapons.

Mr Austin’s comments are in line with a recent Pentagon policy document on nuclear arms.

Russia has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world, with close to 6,000 warheads, according to experts.

Together, Russia and the United States together hold around 90 per cent of the world’s nuclear warheads - enough to destroy the planet many times over.

“Russia is also modernising and expanding its nuclear arsenal,” Mr Austin said, at a ceremony for the incoming commander of US Strategic Command, which oversees the United States nuclear arsenal.

“And as the Kremlin continues its cruel and unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine, the whole world has seen Putin engage in deeply irresponsible nuclear sabre-rattling,” Mr Austin said.

Russia has said that it will pay special attention to building infrastructure for its nuclear forces in 2023.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Putin vowed at a news conference that any country that dared attack Russia with nuclear weapons would be wiped from the face of the earth.

Mr Putin said Russia had no mandate to launch a preventative first nuclear strike but that Russia’s advanced hypersonic weapons would ensure Russia could respond forcefully if it ever came under attack.