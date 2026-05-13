Rubio, with new Chinese name, heads to Beijing despite sanctions

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio fiercely championed human rights in China as a US senator.

– US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was heading on May 12 to Beijing with US President Donald Trump despite being under Chinese sanctions – a breakthrough apparently made possible after China changed the transliteration of his name.

As a US senator, Mr Rubio, now 54 and visiting China for the first time, fiercely championed human rights in China, which retaliated by imposing sanctions on him twice – adopting a tactic more often used by the US against adversaries.

China found a diplomatic workaround after Mr Trump named Mr Rubio his secretary of state.

Shortly before he took office in January 2025, the Chinese government and official media began using a different Chinese character for “lu” to represent the first syllable in his surname.

Two diplomats said they believed that China made the change because Mr Rubio was under sanctions, which included an entry ban, under the old spelling of his name.

The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A state department official confirmed only that Mr Rubio was travelling with Mr Trump. Mr Rubio was seen boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base.

Mr Rubio, a Cuban-American who vociferously opposes communism, was the key author of congressional legislation that imposed wide sanctions on China over the alleged use of forced labour by the mostly Muslim Uighur minority, and he has spoken out against Beijing’s clampdown in Hong Kong.

At his confirmation hearing as secretary of state, Mr Rubio focused heavily on China, which he described as an unprecedented adversary.

But since taking office, Mr Rubio has supported Mr Trump who describes counterpart Xi Jinping as a friend and has focused on building a trade relationship while downplaying human rights.

In 2025, however, Mr Rubio brought relief to Taiwan when he said that the Trump administration would not negotiate over the self-governing democracy’s future to secure a trade deal with China. AFP