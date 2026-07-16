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Marco Rubio to host conference on ‘far-left terrorism’ on July 16

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host a conference on ‘far-left political terrorism’ on July 16.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host a conference on ‘far-left political terrorism’ on July 16.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Marco Rubio will host a conference on July 16 to address the rising threat of far-left political terrorism, with 65 countries participating to share counterterrorism strategies.
  • The Trump administration prioritises countering left-wing groups like antifa, designating four European far-left groups as Foreign Terrorist Organisations and offering rewards for information.
  • Civil liberties groups warn these designations may threaten lawful protests and political opponents, while some officials say the focus on far-left terrorism diverts resources from other threats.

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WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host a conference on ‘far-left political terrorism’ on July 16, seeking to rally international support against left-wing movements the Trump administration says law enforcement has overlooked.

At least 65 countries will be represented at the event, some by foreign or interior ministers and some by lower-level officials, said a senior State Department official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

The day-long event would allow counterterrorism practitioners to discuss what the Trump administration says is a growing and sophisticated global threat, the official said.

The long-planned conference has led some former officials and observers to warn that the administration may be diverting resources toward groups responsible for a relatively small number of attacks at the expense of Islamic militants and right-wing extremists.

State Department officials say the concern is unfounded.

President Donald Trump has made countering left-wing groups – antifa in particular – a priority.

He singled out the movement ​on the campaign trail in 2024, and he vowed to take action against left-wing groups he accuses of fomenting violence after the killing of conservative activist and Trump ally Charlie Kirk in 2025.

Outside the US, attacks by far-left actors against officials, police, businesses and infrastructure reflect a deliberate, ideologically driven strategy to destabilise free societies, the State Department said in a statement on July 15.

“For too long, however, this threat has remained a blind spot in the international community’s counterterrorism focus, underestimated and under-resourced, despite the danger it poses,” it said.

Since November, Washington has designated four European groups – Antifa Ost, the Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front, Armed Proletarian Justice and Revolutionary Class Self-Defence – as Foreign Terrorist Organisations, offering rewards of up to US$10 million (S$12.89 million) for information on their financing.

Civil liberties groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, have warned that the far-left terrorism designations could be used to target lawful protest activity and political opponents rather than genuine security threats. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.