Rubio says US closely watching China shake-up, points to graft

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifying at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Jan 28.

WASHINGTON - The United States is closely watching developments in China after the removal of a top general, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Jan 28, as he pointed to corruption as the cause.

Rumours had swirled about the reasons for the probe before a Jan 24 announcement in China, where President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping drive stated as aiming to root out graft.

Mr Rubio said that the firing of the general was “part of a pattern we’ve seen over the last few years, which is a purge in their military.”

“They’re spending a lot of money on their military and obviously some of these guys are stealing that money and they’re trying to address that,” Mr Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“It’s an issue internally in their system. They’re obviously not sharing with us or talking to us in depth about any of that, but it’s certainly something we watch with interest,” Mr Rubio said.

China announced on Jan 24 that Zhang Youxia, the senior vice-chairman of its powerful Central Military Commission, and another senior official were being put under investigation for “serious violations of discipline.”

Mr Xi, often described as the most powerful Chinese leader in decades, has championed crackdowns on corruption since taking office more than a decade ago. AFP







