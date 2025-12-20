US’ Rubio says not concerned about escalation with Russia over Venezuela
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- US Secretary of State Rubio stated the US is not worried about escalation with Russia over Venezuela despite military build-up in the Caribbean.
- Russia expressed concerns about US actions threatening international shipping, hoping the US won't make a "fatal mistake" regarding Venezuela.
- The US aims to reassert dominance in the Western Hemisphere, potentially reviving the Monroe Doctrine and signalling possible strikes in Venezuela.
AI generated
WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Dec 19 told reporters that the United States is not concerned about an escalation with Russia when it comes to Venezuela, as President Donald Trump’s administration’s builds up military forces in the Caribbean.
The Trump administration has sent thousands of troops to the region, along with an aircraft carrier, warships and fighter jets.
“We’re not concerned about an escalation with Russia, with regards to Venezuela,” Mr Rubio told reporters.
“We’ve always expected them to provide rhetorical support for the Maduro regime... (but) it’s not a factor in how we consider this whole thing,” Mr Rubio added.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Dec 18 it hoped that Mr Trump’s administration would not make a fatal mistake over Venezuela and said Moscow was concerned about US decisions that threatened international shipping.
While Venezuela and Russia have close ties, a recent strategy document from Mr Trump
a recent strategy document from Mr Trumpsaid the United States will reassert its dominance in the Western Hemisphere and argued that the US should revive the 19th century Monroe Doctrine, which declared the Western Hemisphere to be Washington’s zone of influence.
The Trump administration has also carried out strikes seized a sanctioned oil tanker
carried out strikesagainst suspected drug vessels in the region,
seized a sanctioned oil tankeroff the coast of Venezuela, and declared a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.
Mr Trump has also repeatedly said that strikes on land in Venezuela are coming soon.
Democratic lawmakers have said that the Trump administration has provided limited information about the operations in the region.
“Nothing has happened that requires us to notify Congress or get congressional approval or cross the threshold into war,” Mr Rubio said. REUTERS