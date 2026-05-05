US State Secretary Rubio expects ‘frank’ meeting with Pope as Trump takes fresh potshots at Leo

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Pope Leo XIV meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Vatican in May 2025.

– US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expects a “frank” meeting with Pope Leo XIV during a visit to the Vatican this week, the US ambassador said on May 5 , after US President Donald Trump took a fresh potshot at the Pope for criticising the US war in Iran.

“Nations have disagreements, and I think one of the ways that you work through those is... through fraternity and authentic dialogue,” said US Ambassador to the Holy See Brian Burch.

“I think the Secretary is coming here in that spirit,” Mr Burch told journalists. “To have a frank conversation about US policy, to engage in dialogue.”

Mr Trump has repeatedly disparaged the first US-born pope in recent weeks, drawing a backlash from Christian leaders across the political spectrum.

In his latest comments, Mr Trump told right-wing radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt that “the Pope would rather talk about the fact that it’s okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon, and I don’t think that’s very good”.

“I think he’s endangering a lot of Catholics and a lot of people. But I guess if it’s up to the Pope, he thinks it’s just fine for Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” Mr Trump said.

Pope Leo has never said Iran should have nuclear weapons, but has opposed the war which Mr Trump says is aimed at ending Iran’s nuclear programme.

Mr Rubio is a Catholic, as is Vice-President J.D. Vance. The two met Pope Leo a year ago after attending his inaugural mass, the Trump administration’s only previous known Cabinet-level meetings with the Pope.

Mr Burch was asked after an event hosted by his embassy at Rome’s Gregorian University on May 5 if Mr Rubio was hoping to repair the relationship between Mr Trump and Pope Leo.

“I don’t accept the idea that somehow there’s some deep rift,” the ambassador responded. Mr Rubio is coming, Mr Burch said, so that the US and the Vatican can “better understand each other, and to work through, if there are differences, certainly to talk through that”.

Mr Rubio is also set to meet in Rome on May 8 with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who defended the Pope. Her defence minister has said the war in Iran puts US leadership at risk.

Pope Leo, who marks his first year as leader of the 1.4-billion-member Catholic Church on May 8 , maintained a relatively low profile on the global stage in the first months of his papacy but has emerged in recent weeks as a firm critic of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The Pope has also sharply criticised the Trump administration’s hard-line anti-immigration policies and called for dialogue between the US and Catholic-majority Cuba to prevent violence. REUTERS