Ron DeSantis, US Republicans’ White House hopeful, re-elected Florida governor

MIAMI - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been tipped as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, on Tuesday won re-election over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, network projections showed.

ABC and CNN projected a win for the 44-year-old Mr DeSantis, a rising star of America’s political right who is seen as a serious challenger to presumptive candidate former president Donald Trump to lead their party’s next charge at the White House.

Mr DeSantis’ victory could bolster a potential challenge of Mr Trump for a White House run in 2024.

The Republican governor beat Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by winning 57 per cent of votes in the third most populous state in the US, according to Associated Press, with 71 per cent of precincts reporting.

Mr DeSantis, 44, has not said he plans to run in 2024 and squarely avoided questions about the presidential race during his debate with Mr Crist. Still, he has constantly popped up in polls as Republican voters’ preferred standard-bearer should Mr Trump decide against making a third presidential bid. Mr DeSantis has also secured the support of big-ticket donors, including billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin.

Mr DeSantis won one of the 36 gubernatorial races taking place across the United States on Tuesday. They are taking on added significance this year after the US Supreme Court put the polarising issue of abortion in the hands of state governments and limited what they can do to regulate guns.

Mr Trump escalated his rivalry with Mr DeSantis, warning that he would expose damaging information if the Florida governor were to challenge him for the Republican presidential nomination.

“If he runs, he could hurt himself very badly,” Mr Trump said in an interview with Fox News and other outlets. “I would tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering – I know more about him than anybody, other than, perhaps, his wife.”

Mr DeSantis’ victory is also a win for the conservative, headline-grabbing brand of politics he carried out during his first term.

He clashed with President Joe Biden over vaccine and mask mandates, blasting him for establishing a “biomedical security state”. He then shifted his focus to culture-war issues, especially a law limiting school instruction about gender identity. A couple of months ago, he used taxpayers’ dollars to fly dozens of Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

The strategy was key in raising Mr DeSantis’ profile as a potential Republican presidential candidate. Mr Trump has teased for months that he plans to run again in 2024, and while he’s still the favored pick among Republican voters, his political baggage and legal troubles could prove an obstacle for another run.