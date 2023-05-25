Ron DeSantis enters 2024 race, teeing up bitter face-off with Trump

WASHINGTON - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis filed papers to launch his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday, signalling 18 months of acrimony ahead as he and Donald Trump lock horns in what is expected to be an attritional contest for the Republican nomination.

Mr DeSantis was considered a rising Republican star, but has been caught flat-footed by months of relentless attacks from the former president, who has surged into a commanding lead despite being engulfed in criminal investigations.

The 44-year-old governor filed his candidacy documentation with the Federal Election Commission hours ahead of his scheduled announcement in a livestreamed chat with billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk on the social network’s audio platform.

Pro-DeSantis political organisation Never Back Down released a video to accompany the launch featuring the governor’s November 2022 election victory speech, in which he vows that “Florida is where woke goes to die.”

“We chose facts over fear. We chose education over indoctrination. We weathered the storm,” he says.

“We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations, we will never ever surrender to the woke mob. We will be courageous and we will never back down.”

Mr Musk teased the 6pm (6am on Thursday, Singapore time) Twitter Spaces event in remarks to a conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal, promising it would be live and unscripted, with “real time questions and answers.”

The announcement comes at the start of a three-day retreat in Miami for some of Mr DeSantis’ wealthiest donors, who will be briefed on the campaign before the governor hits several early voting states next week.

National profile

Long viewed as the most viable challenger to twice-impeached Mr Trump, Mr DeSantis is better known than most of the hopefuls in the chasing pack for the Republican nomination - but he still lacks the frontrunner’s national profile.

The launch format offers him a dual advantage – giving him precious access to Mr Musk’s 140 million followers, many of whom are in Mr Trump’s base; and if he wins the nomination, the attention of a chunk of younger, less conservative voters he will likely need for a shot at the White House.

Mr DeSantis has used his platform as Florida’s chief executive to burnish his conservative credentials, signing off on some 80 new state laws this spring, many targeting “woke indoctrination” in schools and other public institutions.

They include a ban on the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools, a block on funding for efforts to promote diversity at public universities and one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

Never Back Down, which has been acting as the governor’s de facto campaign arm, has a ground operation in most of the early nominating states and is making plans to expand.