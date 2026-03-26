Robot joins Melania Trump at White House event to tout AI teachers

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The human-shaped robot joined US First Lady Melania Trump to welcome dozens of first spouses from around the world to the technology-focused “Fostering the Future Together” summit.

WASHINGTON – A humanoid robot walked down a red-carpeted White House hallway on March 25 , accompanying US First Lady Melania Trump into an event where she urged greater use of artificial intelligence in education.

The human-shaped robot, which introduced itself as “Figure 03”, joined Mrs Trump in the East Room to welcome dozens of first spouses from around the world to the technology-focused “Fostering the Future Together” summit.

“I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education,” the robot said, greeting guests in 11 languages.

Mrs Trump said Figure 03 was the first American-made humanoid guest at the White House, and used its appearance to promote the need for governments and major technology companies to work together to use AI for student instruction.

“Very soon artificial intelligence will move from our mobile phones to humanoids that deliver utility,” she said.

The First Lady, a former model, described how in the near future a hypothetical humanoid teacher could quickly access classical studies, mathematics and other subjects to deliver personalised education to students based on their learning speed and “emotional state”.

US Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who is carrying out President Donald Trump’s agenda of downsizing the federal education department, smiled from the front row as the First Lady talked about shaking up education.

“We can accelerate civilisation’s march forward when enterprise delivers innovation, government creates scale and our capital markets finance the distribution of these emerging technologies,” Mrs Trump said.

The President’s wife also warned of technological dangers, a concern echoed by France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron, who touted her country’s moves to restrict screen time and social media for children.

Earlier on March 25 , President Trump appointed Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to a council that will weigh in on AI policy and other issues.

The President has framed AI as a defining arena of strategic competition with China.

China has been showcasing its own cutting-edge humanoid robots as Beijing pushes to dominate the emerging field.

The First Lady noted the global competition over intellectual property and said embracing AI-directed learning would add to US “long-term economic superiority”. REUTERS