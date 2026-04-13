Roblox video game platform to introduce age-based accounts in child safety push

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Roblox has come under heavy criticism from governments around the world over accusations of failure to protect children from sexual predators and exploitation.

SAN FRANCISCO – Video game platform Roblox on April 13 said it will create tailored accounts for young users in a push to shore up online safety, as it deals with intense global scrutiny over concerns of child endangerment.

Through the company’s age-check system or parental verification, Roblox will assign users aged five to eight to Roblox Kids accounts, and users aged nine to 15 to Roblox Select accounts. The accounts will roll out in early June.

“We will also introduce, at the same time, new requirements on what content standards must be met in order to have content or games appear in either the Roblox Kids account or the Roblox Select account,” Roblox chief safety officer Matt Kaufman said in a press briefing.

Over the past few years, Roblox has come under heavy criticism from governments around the world over accusations of failure to protect children from sexual predators and exploitation.

Games that appear in Roblox Kids accounts will be limited based on maturity levels and have to go through a “rigorous three-step review process” with strict eligibility requirements for the creators, Mr Kaufman said.

The chat feature is turned off by default for Roblox Kids accounts, but is gradually turned on for Roblox Select accounts based on age.

As part of the three-step review process, Roblox requires developers to verify their IDs, enable two-step verification and maintain an active Roblox Plus subscription.

Roblox said on April 10 it will launch the subscription plan, aimed at its users, on April 30. It will cost US$4.99 (S$6.40) per month and include discounts on in-game items and avatars, as well as platform benefits. REUTERS