Rob Reiner’s son set for arraignment over parents’ murder

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nick Reiner is facing two counts of first-degree murder over the killing of his parents Rob and Michelle Reiner.

- The son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner is due to appear on Jan 7 in a Los Angeles court, where he could enter a plea over the stabbing deaths of his parents .

Nick Reiner faces two counts of first-degree murder over the double killing, which sent shockwaves through Hollywood just days before Christmas.

The 32-year-old was arrested on Dec 14 after the bodies of his filmmaker father and his mother, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, were discovered in their home in the upmarket Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said 79-year-old Rob Reiner – who directed huge hits including When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men – and his wife, 70, were stabbed to death.

Nick Reiner, who has a troubled history of addiction , is expected to be arraigned on Jan 7 – a process where he will be formally told what charges he faces and have his rights explained to him. A suspect often enters a “not guilty” plea at this stage in the proceedings.

After an earlier court appearance, lawyer Alan Jackson told reporters the case needed to be treated with “restraint and with dignity”.

“This is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family,” he said.

“There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case. These need to be thoroughly, but very carefully, dealt with and examined and looked at and analysed.”

If convicted, Reiner could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty, although California does not routinely carry out capital punishment.

Party

Nick Reiner, who lived in a guest property at his parents’ home, had attended comedian Conan O’Brien’s glitzy party on Dec 13 with his parents , where some attendees reportedly spoke of his behaving erratically.

The New York Times, citing a source close to the family, said the couple had been due to dine with former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama on the evening of Dec 14 , and had seemingly booked an in-home massage for that day.

The paper said when no one answered the door for the appointment, the therapist contacted the couple’s daughter, Ms Romy Reiner.

When she arrived with a friend, she discovered her father’s body, and emergency services were called. Paramedics told her that her mother’s body was also at the property.

Police arrested Nick Reiner several kilometres away from the scene of the crime later that night.

Rob Reiner, the son of legendary comedian Carl Reiner, started his showbiz career in acting.

He won fame as the oafish son-in-law Michael “Meathead” Stivic on ground-breaking 1970s sitcom All In The Family, before transitioning to directing.

As a director, he struck Hollywood gold.

His output included classic films like 1984’s rock music mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, fantasy gem The Princess Bride from 1987, and seminal coming-of-age movie Stand By Me.

A Few Good Men, starring Hollywood heavyweights Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. AFP