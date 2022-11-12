Rise and fall of crypto exchange FTX: A timeline

NEW YORK - FTX was commencing bankruptcy proceedings in the United States and its chief executive officer Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, the crypto exchange said on Friday, in a spectacular collapse that will likely send shivers through the industry.
Here is a history of FTX since its foundation in 2019:
2019
May: Former Wall Street trader Sam Bankman-Fried and ex-Google employee Gary Wang founded FTX, the owner and operator of FTX.COM cryptocurrency exchange.
2021
July: A US$900 million (S$1.24 billion) funding round valued FTX at US$18 billion.
September: FTX signed a sponsorship deal with Mercedes’ Formula 1 team.
October: FTX raised capital at a valuation of US$25 billion from investors, including Singapore’s Temasek and Tiger Global.
2022
Jan 27: FTX’s US arm said it was valued at US$8 billion after raising US$400 million in its first funding round from investors, including SoftBank and Temasek.
Jan 31: FTX raised US$400 million from investors, including SoftBank, at a valuation of US$32 billion.
June 4: FTX signed a reportedly US$135 million sponsorship deal for naming rights of American professional basketball team Miami Heat’s home court, a multipurpose arena.
July 1: FTX signed a deal with an option to buy embattled crypto lender BlockFi for up to US$240 million.
July 22: FTX offered a partial bailout of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. Voyager called it a “low-ball bid”.
Aug 19: A US bank regulator ordered FTX to halt “false and misleading” claims it had made about whether funds at the company are insured by the government.
Nov 2: Crypto news website CoinDesk reported a leaked balance sheet that showed Alameda Research, Mr Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading firm, was heavily dependent on FTX’s native token, FTT. Reuters was unable to verify the report.
Nov 6: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his firm would liquidate its holdings of FTT due to unspecified “recent revelations”.
Nov 7: Mr Bankman-Fried said “FTX is fine. Assets are fine”.
Nov 8: Binance said it was planning a deal to acquire FTX.
Nov 9: Binance decided against pursuing a non-binding agreement to bail out FTX.
Nov 10: FTX suspended on-boarding of new clients as well as withdrawals until further notice.
Nov 10: Mr Bankman-Fried told staff in a memo that he was seeking a capital raising and had held talks with Mr Justin Sun, founder of the crypto token Tron.
Nov 10: Reuters reported that Mr Bankman-Fried is seeking to put together a rescue package of up to US$9.4 billion for FTX.
Nov 11: FTX starts voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States, along with its US unit, Alameda Research and nearly 130 other affiliates. Mr Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO. REUTERS