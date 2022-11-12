Rise and fall of crypto exchange FTX: A timeline

NEW YORK - FTX was commencing bankruptcy proceedings in the United States and its chief executive officer Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, the crypto exchange said on Friday, in a spectacular collapse that will likely send shivers through the industry.

Here is a history of FTX since its foundation in 2019:

2019

May: Former Wall Street trader Sam Bankman-Fried and ex-Google employee Gary Wang founded FTX, the owner and operator of FTX.COM cryptocurrency exchange.

2021

July: A US$900 million (S$1.24 billion) funding round valued FTX at US$18 billion.

September: FTX signed a sponsorship deal with Mercedes’ Formula 1 team.

October: FTX raised capital at a valuation of US$25 billion from investors, including Singapore’s Temasek and Tiger Global.

2022

Jan 27: FTX’s US arm said it was valued at US$8 billion after raising US$400 million in its first funding round from investors, including SoftBank and Temasek.

Jan 31: FTX raised US$400 million from investors, including SoftBank, at a valuation of US$32 billion.

June 4: FTX signed a reportedly US$135 million sponsorship deal for naming rights of American professional basketball team Miami Heat’s home court, a multipurpose arena.

July 1: FTX signed a deal with an option to buy embattled crypto lender BlockFi for up to US$240 million.

July 22: FTX offered a partial bailout of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. Voyager called it a “low-ball bid”.

Aug 19: A US bank regulator ordered FTX to halt “false and misleading” claims it had made about whether funds at the company are insured by the government.

Nov 2: Crypto news website CoinDesk reported a leaked balance sheet that showed Alameda Research, Mr Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading firm, was heavily dependent on FTX’s native token, FTT. Reuters was unable to verify the report.

Nov 6: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his firm would liquidate its holdings of FTT due to unspecified “recent revelations”.