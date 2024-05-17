RIP Twitter.com: Musk confirms site is gone and is now fully X.com

PARIS – The social network formerly known as Twitter has fully migrated over to X.com, owner Elon Musk said on May 17.

The billionaire head of Tesla, SpaceX and other companies bought Twitter for US$44 billion (S$59 billion) in late 2022 and announced the rebrand to X last July.

Although the logo and branding were changed to X, the domain name remained Twitter.com until May 17.

“All core systems are now on X.com,” Mr Musk wrote on X, posting an image of a logo of a white X on a blue circle.

Queries to Twitter.com redirected users to X.com on the morning of May 17, though the original domain name still appeared on some browsers.

Mr Musk has repeatedly used the letter X in the branding of his companies, starting in 1999 with his attempt to set up an online financial superstore called X.com.

When he bought Twitter, he set up a company called X Corp to close the deal.

Mr Musk has said he wants X to become a super-app along the lines of China’s WeChat.

The Chinese app is much bigger than X and weaves together messaging, voice and video calling, social media, mobile payment, games, news, online booking and other services.

He has also bolted onto X an AI chatbot called “Grok”, which was launched in Europe this week.