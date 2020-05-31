Reuters journalists hit by rubber bullets as US police disperse protesters in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (REUTERS) - Two members of a Reuters TV crew were hit by rubber bullets and injured in Minneapolis on Saturday night (May 30) when police moved into an area occupied by about 500 protesters in the south-west of the city shortly after the 8pm curfew.

Footage taken by cameraman Julio-Cesar Chavez showed a police officer aiming directly at him as police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

"A police officer that I'm filming turns around points his rubber-bullet rifle straight at me," said Mr Chavez.

Minutes later, Mr Chavez and Reuters security adviser Rodney Seward were struck by rubber bullets as they took cover at a nearby gas station.

On footage captured as they ran for safety, several shots are heard ringing out and Mr Seward yells: "I've been hit in the face by a rubber bullet."

Asked about the incident, Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder requested a copy of the video and made no immediate comment.

Mr Seward is seen in later footage being treated by a medic near the scene for a deep gash under his left eye. Both men sustained injuries to their arms, and Mr Chavez was hit in the back of the neck.

The Reuters journalists were clearly identified as members of the news media. Mr Chavez was holding a camera and wearing his press pass around his neck. Mr Seward was wearing a bullet-proof vest with a press label attached.

The incident was the latest attack on a journalist covering the protests that have erupted around the United States after the death of Mr George Floyd in Minneapolis.





A member of the media bleeds after Minneapolis police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters on May 30, 2020.

PHOTO: AFP



A black CNN journalist was arrested on camera while covering the protests in Minneapolis on Friday.

A Louisville, Kentucky, television reporter yelled, "I'm getting shot" as she was seen live on camera on Friday being hit by what appeared to be a pepper ball. The Louisville Metro Police Department apologised for that incident.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, according to the New York Times, had received about 10 reports involving journalists during the recent protesting, ranging from assaults to menacing.