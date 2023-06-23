Return to office enters the desperation phase

NEW YORK - Mr Manny Medina, the chief executive of a Seattle-based artificial intelligence sales company Outreach, doesn’t mind repeating himself.

It comes with the territory, after all. That tolerance proved convenient this year as he faced the same question innumerable times.

“Wait, so why was it you wanted us back in the office?”

The engineers reminded him of their commutes. The working parents reminded him of school pickup times. Mr Medina replied with arguments he has delineated so often that they have come to feel like personal mantras: Being near each other makes the work better.

Mr Medina approached three years of mushy remote-plus-office work as an experiment. His takeaway was that ideas bubble up more organically in the clamor of the office.

“You can interrupt each other without being rude when you’re in person,” said Mr Medina, whose company is now in the office on a hybrid basis.

“In a Zoom conversation, you have to let somebody finish their thought,” he said.

For tens of millions of office workers, it’s been three years of scattershot plans for returning to in-person work — summoning people in, not really meaning it, everybody pretty much working wherever they pleased. Now, for the umpteenth time, businesses are ready to get serious.

A wave of companies called workers back to the office this spring and summer: Disney said four days a week, Amazon swung with three (prompting a walkout from corporate workers), Meta and Lyft are aiming for September deadlines for many of their employees.

Others devised new tactics to ensure their return-to-office policies stuck. Google, which has asked most workers to be in the office three days a week, announced that performance reviews could take into account lengthy unexplained absences from the office, and badge records could be reviewed to identify those consistent absences, said Mr Ryan Lamont, a company spokesman.

Google employees will be granted the ability to work remotely only on an extremely rare basis. “We want to see Googlers connecting and collaborating in person, so we’re limiting remote work to exception only,” Mr Lamont said.

These new policies come as business leaders accept that hybrid work is a permanent reality, with just over a quarter of full workdays in the country now done at home, and offices still at half their pre-pandemic occupancy. (Though that 50 per cent occupancy metric combines Tuesdays and Wednesdays, when offices are bustling, with Fridays, when they tend to be ghost towns.)

Salesforce, the business software behemoth, announced that for a 10-day period, it will give a US$10 (S$13.50) charitable donation per day on behalf of any employee who comes into the office (or for remote employees who attend company events).