Resolving trade tensions 'immediate priority' for G-20: IMF's Lagarde

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The global economy is at a "delicate juncture" which requires central banks to maintain stimulus and governments to resolve trade disputes quickly, the International Monetary Fund warned on Wednesday (June 5).

"The immediate priority is to resolve the current trade tensions," IMF chief Christine Lagarde urged in a blog post aimed at the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers as they prepare for a meeting in Japan this weekend.

The IMF's report to the G-20 stressed that central banks should maintain stimulus until inflation is confirmed and should be ready to do more if economic growth slows.