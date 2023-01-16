Republicans want Biden home visitor logs, but not Trump’s, in documents case

WASHINGTON - The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee on Sunday demanded visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s house in Wilmington, Delaware, after classified documents were found in his office and garage.

“Without a list of individuals who have visited his residence, the American people will never know who had access to these highly sensitive documents,” Representative James Comer said, in a letter to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain dated Sunday.

Republicans have sought to compare the Biden documents case with that of former president Donald Trump, who faces a federal criminal probe of how he handled classified documents after he left the White House.

But legal experts say there are stark contrasts between the two cases.

Mr Comer said he would not seek visitor logs for Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where more than 100 classified documents were found in an FBI search.

“I don’t feel like we need to spend a whole lot of time because the Democrats have done that for the past six years,” he said, in an interview on Sunday with CNN.

Mr Trump has announced he will seek the presidency again in 2024, with Mr Biden as his expected Democratic rival.

The Biden disclosures emerged last week after his legal team said it had found classified documents relating to his time as vice-president in the Obama administration at his Delaware home.

His lawyers on Saturday reported finding five additional pages at his home.

There is no legal requirement that US presidents disclose visitors at their home or at the White House. The Biden administration reinstated disclosures of official guests to the White House and released its first batch of records in May 2021. Former president Donald Trump had suspended the practice shortly after he took office in 2017.

Trump versus Biden document issues

Republicans in the US House of Representatives launched an investigation on Friday into the Justice Department’s handling of improperly stored classified documents possessed by Mr Biden.

Mr Comer’s committee is also reviewing the case.

The investigation comes as Mr Trump is under federal criminal investigation for mishandling classified documents after his presidency.