Republicans win US House majority, setting stage for divided government

WASHINGTON - Republicans won back control of the US House of Representatives but by a far narrower margin than they predicted.

It was a significant disappointment for a party that for weeks had been anticipating a major victory that would lay the groundwork for the 2024 presidential election.

More than a week after the midterm elections on Nov 8, and with several seats still not called, the party gained the 218 seats needed to control the chamber, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday night.

The call was made when the victory of Representative Mike Garcia, a Republican, over Christy Smith in California’s 27th District became apparent.

The win sets the stage for two years of divided government as President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party held control of the Senate.

It gives Republicans the power to rein in Mr Biden’s agenda, as well as to launch potentially politically damaging probes of his administration and family, though it falls far short of the “red wave” the party had hoped for.

The party’s current House leader, Kevin McCarthy, may have a challenging road ahead.

He will need his restive caucus to hold together on critical votes including funding the government and military at a time when former president Donald Trump has launched another run for the White House.

While the loss takes away some of Mr Biden’s power in Washington, he has signalled he expects Republicans to cooperate. In a news conference last week, he said, “The American people have made clear, I think, that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well.”

Democrats have been buoyed by voters’ repudiation of a string of far-right Republican candidates, most of them allies of Mr Trump.

These include Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania’s Senate and governor’s races respectively, and Blake Masters in Arizona’s Senate contest.

Even though the expected “red wave” of House Republicans never reached shore, conservatives are sticking to their agenda.

In retaliation for two impeachment efforts by Democrats against Mr Trump, they are gearing up to investigate Mr Biden administration officials and the president’s son Hunter’s past business dealings with China and other countries - and even Mr Biden himself.

On the international front, Republicans could seek to tamp down US military and economic aid to Ukraine as it battles Russian forces.

The tug of inflation and abortion

The United States returns to its pre-2021 power-sharing in Washington as voters were tugged in opposite directions by two main issues during the midterm campaigns.

High inflation gave Republicans ammunition for attacking liberals, who won trillions of dollars in new spending during the Covid-19 pandemic. With voters seeing their monthly grocery, fuel and rent bills rising, so rose the desire for punishing Democrats in the White House and Congress.

At the same time, there was a tug to the left after the Supreme Court’s June ruling ending the right to abortion enraged a wide swathe of voters, bolstering Democratic candidates.