Republicans recoil from Trump as violence proves too much

WASHINGTON • The unprecedented violence that Mr Donald Trump's supporters wreaked on the United States Capitol spurred a wave of Republican criticism of the President, suggesting the potential for the GOP to increasingly distance itself from him as he leaves office.

Long-time Trump ally Tom Cotton, a senator from Arkansas, said in a statement: "It is past time for the President to accept the results of the election, quit misleading the American people and repudiate mob violence."

Some supporters of Mr Trump's attempt to get Congress to reject the Electoral College votes of key states won by Mr Joe Biden said they changed their plans after the violence on Wednesday.

Senator Kelly Loeffler, who lost in a Georgia run-off race on Tuesday and had planned to object to her state's vote for Mr Biden on Wednesday, said she could not "in good conscience" continue with her intended objections.

Even Mr Trump's staunch ally, Senator Lindsey Graham, said he had seen enough. The South Carolina senator, who was a confidant and golf partner of the President as recently as Christmas Day, said: "All I can say is, count me out. Enough is enough. I have tried to be helpful."

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie flagged that the President and his son had spoken to the crowd, and the subsequent violence "is the result of their words", whether intended or not. He said on ABC that Mr Trump's initial response to simply call for protesters to be peaceful was "not good enough". Republicans who have previously clashed with the President were more strident.

The No. 3 House Republican, Ms Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said: "There is no question the President formed the mob, the President incited the mob, the President addressed the mob - he lit the flame." She said on CNN that Mr Trump's response "so far has been completely intolerable and insufficient".

Senator Ted Cruz, one of the Republicans who had led the efforts to challenge the Electoral College results in Wednesday's joint session of Congress, condemned the attack on the Capitol. "The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence - from left or right - is always wrong," Mr Cruz tweeted.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who was the Republican party's 2012 presidential nominee, said after the chamber reconvened: "We gather due to a selfish man's injured pride, and the outrage of supporters who he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning."

"It was pouring fuel on a spark," GOP Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said in reference to Mr Trump's remarks at a midday rally where he egged on protesters to go to the Capitol. "I do think the President bears some responsibility."

Mr Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader and seventh-term Kentucky Republican, on Wednesday signalled an increasing tilt against Mr Trump.

"President Trump claims the election was stolen," he said in his speech after the joint congressional session began. Dismissing those claims, he said that the election was not even particularly close and that it was Congress' job under the Constitution to accept the results and certify Mr Biden the winner.

"The voters, the courts and the states have all spoken. They have all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever," he said.

BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES

SEE OPINION • A stunning assault in Washington