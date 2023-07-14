Republicans push through contentious US defence budget

WASHINGTON - US lawmakers took the first step on Friday in approving the annual Pentagon budget in a vote that came down to the wire after Republicans added a raft of hardline “culture war” measures to the legislation.

The National Defence Authorisation Act green-lights US$886 billion (S$1.1 trillion) that President Joe Biden requested for 2024 defence programmes, giving troops a 5.2 per cent pay hike, providing US$300 million in aid to Ukraine and paying for nine new navy ships.

But almost every Democrat in the House of Representatives opposed the normally uncontroversial legislation, after conservatives added provisions rolling back diversity programmes and ending funding for abortion and transgender medical care.

“What was once an example of compromise and functioning government has become an ode to bigotry and ignorance,” a group of senior Democrats led by Adam Smith, the party’s top lawmaker on the armed services committee, said in a blistering statement.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy needed near-unanimous support in his narrow, five-seat majority, to muscle through the more than 1,200-page package on a 219-210 vote.

He had bowed to pressure from the far right to add hardline provisions that will almost certainly be dropped in negotiations with the Democratic-led Senate, which begins debating its version of the legislation next week.

Republicans pushed through amendments gutting Pentagon diversity, equity and inclusion programmes, banning the pro-LGBT pride flag at military bases, and ending funding for transgender-related medical services.

As is often the case in modern Washington, the polarising issue of abortion access also proved a key sticking point.

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, now a hardline right-wing lawmaker, introduced a provision banning the Defence Department from covering travel expenses for service members needing to cross state lines to get an abortion.