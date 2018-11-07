Republicans gain Senate seat as Donnelly loses in Indiana: US networks

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Republicans on Tuesday (Nov 7) dealt a hammer blow to Democratic efforts to take back the US Senate, as the candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump, businessman Mike Braun, defeated incumbent Senator Joe Donnelly, networks projected.

Mr Donnelly was one of five Democratic senators up for re-election in states that Mr Trump won by a sizeable margin in 2016. Indiana is a Rust Belt state that has tended to lean conservative, and Mr Donnelly ran - unsuccessfully - as a moderate Democrat.

The projected win gives Republicans 43 seats, in their quest to maintain their majority. Currently, they have a 51-49 advantage.