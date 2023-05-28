Republicans criticise McCarthy, Biden debt ceiling deal

WASHINGTON - After tough negotiations to reach a tentative deal with the White House on the US borrowing limit, the next challenge for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pushing it through the House, where hardline Republicans are already threatening to sink it.

As Democratic and Republican negotiators iron out the final details of an agreement to suspend the federal government’s US$31.4 trillion (S$42 trillion) debt ceiling in the coming days, Mr McCarthy may be forced to do some behind-the-scenes wrangling.

“We’re going to try” to stop it from passing the House, Representative Chip Roy, a prominent member of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, said on Twitter.

House and Senate Republicans were critical of the deal’s timeframe and emerging terms.

A failure by Congress to deal with its self-imposed debt ceiling before June 5 could trigger a default that would shake financial markets and send the United States into a deep recession.

Mr McCarthy acknowledged that the deal negotiated with the White House is likely to face some Republican resistance, while touting the accord as a shift in spending policy that bears his party’s stamp.

“So maybe it doesn’t do everything for everyone, but this is a step in the right direction that no one thought we would be at today,” he said on Fox News Sunday, the morning after negotiators unveiled the deal.

“I think you’re going to get a majority of Republicans voting for this Bill” as well as some Democrats, he added.

Republicans control the House 222-213, while Democrats control the Senate 51-49.

These margins mean that moderates from both sides will have to support the Bill, as any compromise will almost definitely lose the support of the far-left and far-right wings of each party.

To win the Speaker’s gavel, Mr McCarthy agreed to enable any single member to call for a vote to unseat him, which could lead to his ouster if he seeks to work with the Democrats.

Mr Roy complained on Twitter on Sunday that the agreement would leave intact an expansion of the tax-collecting Internal Revenue Service set in place when Democrats controlled both Chambers of Congress.

Senator Lindsey Graham also expressed concern about the deal’s potential effect on US defence and Washington’s support for Ukraine.

“Do not intend to default on debt, but will not support a deal that reduces the size of the Navy and prevents continued technological and weapons assistance to Ukraine,” he tweeted.

“Punting at your opponent’s one-yard line isn’t a winning strategy,” Republican Senator Mike Lee said on Twitter.

The deal suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025, after the November 2024 presidential election, in exchange for caps on spending and cuts in government programmes.

The deal will claw back unused Covid-19 funds, speed up the permitting process for some energy projects, and includes some extra work requirements for food aid programmes for poor Americans.

Representative Dan Bishop and other hardline Republicans were sharply critical of early deal details that suggest President Joe Biden has pushed back successfully on several cost-cutting demands last Saturday, signalling that Mr McCarthy may have an issue getting votes.

“Utter capitulation in progress. By the side holding the cards,” Mr Bishop said.