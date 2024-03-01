Republicans blast US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin over cancer secrecy

WASHINGTON - Republican lawmakers slammed US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at a hearing on Feb 29 for failing to disclose his prostrate cancer diagnosis, his surgery and his subsequent hospitalisation to President Joe Biden or even his deputy at the Pentagon.

Mr Austin, with support from Democrats on the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, sought to dispel accusations that his secrecy jeopardised national security or that his unnoticed absence demonstrated his lack of influence in Mr Biden’s Democratic administration.

But Republicans, who are seeking to defeat Mr Biden in the presidential election in November, questioned how the US president could go for days without discovering Mr Austin was hospitalised.

“I find it very concerning that the secretary could be hospitalised for three days without anyone else in the administration even noticing,” said Representative Mike Rogers, the committee’s chairman.

“That suggests Secretary Austin’s advice is not sought or heeded in the White House, even while military operations were ongoing in the Middle East.”

Mr Austin did not tell Mr Biden or even his own senior staff about his cancer diagnosis or initial prostate cancer surgery in December. He also made no such notification calls when he was hospitalised on Jan 1 for post-surgical complications.

Mr Austin’s aides who were with him at the hospital decided on their own to transfer his authorities to his deputy when he was moved on Jan 2 to the intensive care unit, since he would no longer be able to access secure communications.

Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks had been on a beach vacation in Puerto Rico and was not told how long she would be in charge, that Mr Austin was in the hospital or even that he was ill, officials say.

Republicans pounced on him, saying Mr Biden himself wouldn’t have known who to call in a crisis. Ms Hicks also would not have realised the gravity of the situation.

“If any American worker did what you did, they would be fired,” Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican, told Mr Austin during one heated exchange.

“And they aren’t the number two in the chain of command of the greatest and most lethal fighting force in the world.”

Mr Austin has apologised for the way he handled the matter, including to Mr Biden himself, but his appearance before the committee was the first time lawmakers could directly question him.