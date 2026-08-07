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Republican US Senator Mitch McConnell says he has been released from rehab centre

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US Senator Mitch McConnell at the US Capitol in Washington on May 19. McConnell has been out of public view since mid-June, when he ​suffered a fall.

US Senator Mitch McConnell at the US Capitol in Washington on May 19. McConnell has been out of public view since mid-June, when he ​suffered a fall.

PHOTO: HAIYUN JIANG/NYTIMES

  • Republican Senator Mitch McConnell was released from a rehabilitation centre on August 6 and will continue his recovery at home with physical therapy.
  • McConnell suffered a fall in mid-June, which left him briefly unconscious, and later developed pneumonia while hospitalised.
  • He continues to work with his legislative staff and stay in contact with Senate colleagues despite his recovery.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - Longtime Republican US Senator Mitch McConnell said he was released from a rehabilitation centre on Aug 6 and would continue his recovery from a fall and from pneumonia at home.

“On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business,” he said in a statement.

The 84-year-old Kentucky Republican and former Senate majority leader has been out of public view since mid-June, when he ​was taken from his home to a hospital ​in the ⁠Washington area for reasons that were not disclosed until July 12.

At that time, McConnell ​said he suffered a fall in mid-June that left him ​briefly unconscious.

While hospitalised, he developed pneumonia and was treated with antibiotics, according to a separate statement that McConnell’s office attributed to the attending physician.

McConnell, who now chairs the Senate Rules Committee, said he had been working with his ​legislative staff on ​current issues ⁠and keeping in touch with Senate colleagues. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.