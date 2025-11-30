Straitstimes.com header logo

Republican US Representative Troy Nehls says he won’t seek reelection

Republican Troy Nehls represents a Texas district in the House of Representatives.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Republican US Representative Troy Nehls will not seek reelection after conversations with his family.
  • Nehls, elected in 2020, informed President Donald Trump before his decision to leave Congress.
  • Nehls endorsed his twin brother, Trever Nehls, to succeed him and expects Trump's endorsement.

WASHINGTON - Republican US Representative Troy Nehls announced on Nov 29 that he would not seek reelection for another term in Congress.

“I have made the decision, after conversations with my beautiful bride and my girls over the Thanksgiving holiday, to focus on my family and return home after this Congress,” Mr Nehls said in a statement.

Mr Nehls, 57, who represents a Texas district in the House of Representatives, said he spoke to President Donald Trump before making the decision.

Mr Nehls was first elected in 2020.

In a separate Facebook post, the lawmaker endorsed his twin brother, Mr Trever Nehls, to succeed him in Congress.

“After my call with President Trump, I am confident Trever will earn President Trump’s endorsement,” he said. REUTERS

