Republican US lawmaker-elect admits fabricating resume

NEW YORK - A Republican elected to Congress in November was facing a growing clamour for his resignation on Tuesday after admitting that he made up large parts of his biography, but refused to give up his seat.

Mr George Santos’s victory in a New York district helped his party secure a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - Congress’s lower chamber.

But a New York Times investigation cast doubt on key parts of his education and work history that he touted during the campaign.

Mr Santos admitted in two separate interviews on Monday to significant fabrications of his resume, confessing that he’d neither worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, nor graduated from college, despite his claims to the contrary.

The Republican refused to give up his seat in Congress, however, telling the New York Post, “I’m not a criminal” - inviting comparisons with disgraced president Richard Nixon’s infamous 1973 declaration that “I am not a crook”.

Mr Santos apologised for what he called “embellishing my resume”, but some of his justifications for his dishonesty bordered on the absurd, particularly his defence of his false claim that he was Jewish.

“I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was ‘Jew-ish’,“ he told the Post.

Questions remain over Mr Santos’s finances, and Democrats have raised the possibility that he may have broken the law by lying in campaign disclosures.

Several members of President Joe Biden’s party have demanded that House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy call a vote to expel Mr Santos if he does not quit.

“His pitiful confession should not distract us from concerns about possible criminality and corruption,” New York congressman Ritchie Torres tweeted.

“The Ethics Committee MUST investigate how he made his money. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

California congressman Eric Swalwell accused Mr Santos of “defrauding the voters of Long Island about his ENTIRE resume”, while Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella urged Mr McCarthy to “demand his resignation”.