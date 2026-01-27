Republican quits US governor race after deadly federal shootings in Minneapolis

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– A Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota withdrew from the race on Jan 26 in protest against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, which has resulted in two civilian deaths at the hands of federal agents.

The rare move highlighted deep political and legal tensions over immigration enforcement that have thrust the Midwestern state and its largest city into the international spotlight.

Mr Chris Madel, a Minneapolis attorney known for defending law enforcement officers, had been seeking the Republican nomination in a crowded field but criticised his party’s response in a resignation video posted on social media.

“I cannot support the national Republicans’ stated retribution on the citizens of our state,” he said, signalling a profound break with the party establishment.

“Nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so.”

Mr Madel drew widespread attention recently for providing legal counsel to Mr Jonathan Ross, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who fatally shot Ms Renee Good , a 37-year-old Minneapolis woman, on Jan 7.

Mr Madel ended his campaign after the killing of nurse Alex Pretti, also 37, who was documenting federal activity in Minneapolis when he was set upon by Border Patrol agents, wrestled to the ground and shot dead.

Like Ms Good, Mr Pretti was a US citizen, and his death intensified criticism of the deployment of thousands of federal immigration agents under “Operation Metro Surge”, prompting legal challenges and political backlash.

Mr Madel had presented himself as a defender of public safety and the rule of law, often emphasising his work representing officers in high-profile cases.

Yet he argued that the federal immigration operation ordered by US President Donald Trump had broadened far beyond its original focus on serious criminal threats, creating fear among US citizens, particularly people of colour, and eroding civil liberties.

“National Republicans have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota,” Mr Madel said.

Following Ms Good’s death, Vice-President J.D. Vance asserted that the ICE officer had “absolute immunity”.

Mr Madel’s withdrawal underscores rising internal divisions within the party over immigration policy and federal intervention.

Some Republican lawmakers have begun calling for investigations or for a pause in the surge of agents into Minnesota, reflecting unease even within the party’s ranks over recent tactics.

Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced earlier in January that he would not seek re-election, leaving the field open. AFP