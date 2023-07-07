Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene removed from US House Freedom Caucus: Politico

WASHINGTON - Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been voted out of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus group in the House of Representatives, Politico reported on Thursday.

“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done,” Republican Representative Andy Harris was quoted as saying by the political news outlet.

The Maryland Republican declined to say how he voted, but called the decision to remove the Georgia congresswoman “an appropriate action,” according to Politico.

Ms Greene’s office was not immediately available for comment.

The formal vote came shortly after reports that Ms Greene and fellow caucus member Representative Lauren Boebert got into a heated clash on the House floor last month, with Ms Greene hurling insults at Ms Boebert.

“I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members,” Mr Harris told Politico, referring to Ms Greene.

“I think the straw that broke the camel’s back was publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should.”

Politico said Mr Harris was asked whether Ms Greene breaking from the group on the debt limit Bill or her support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were also factors in her removal.

He replied, “I think all of that mattered.”

Mr McCarthy faced a revolt from hardline Republicans, who accused him of betraying an agreement that got him elected to lead the Republican-controlled chamber when he reached a deal with Democratic President Joe Biden for compromise debt ceiling legislation.

The hardline Republicans had said Mr McCarthy and his leadership team failed to deliver on promised spending cuts and ignored their input. REUTERS