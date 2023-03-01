Republican leader McConnell calls for higher US defence spending over the next year

WASHINGTON - US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called on Congress on Tuesday to increase defence spending in the coming year to confront what he termed growing threats from Russia and China.

“In this environment, we need to continue to plus up defence,” Mr McConnell told reporters, adding that other Nato countries also needed to increase their emphasis on defence.

His remarks could put him at odds with Republicans in the House of Representatives who are considering proposals to keep defence spending at current levels in fiscal year 2024, which begins on Oct 1, while cutting about US$150 billion (S$200 billion) mainly from non-defence discretionary spending.

House Republicans intend to use the current debt ceiling debate to exact spending cuts from President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

But Mr McConnell, who has taken a back seat to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in debt and spending discussions up to now, said defence allocations must meet the challenges that face the United States on the global stage.

“We have not only Russia and Ukraine... but we have the ongoing challenge of meeting China in the future,” Mr McConnell said, at a news conference.

“Our allies around the world are seriously focused now on having defence spending fit the need, and the need obviously by any estimation is going up.”

Last year, Congress passed an omnibus spending Bill that included US$13.4 billion in economic aid for Ukraine and US$2.4 billion to help resettle Ukrainians in the United States.

The military aid came on top of a record US$858 billion in US defence spending for the current fiscal year, which marked an increase from US$740 billion and exceeded a request from Mr Biden. REUTERS