Republican Kevin McCarthy wins US House Speaker bid on 15th vote

The result left the House rudderless after a week of repeated votes that highlighted Republicans’ divisions and raised questions about their ability to govern. The chamber has not seen this level of congressional dysfunction since 1859.

It was not immediately clear what Republicans’ next step would be, but they will need to call additional votes through the night or try again in the coming days.

The caucus could turn to another potential leader, such as Mr McCarthy’s No. 2 Steve Scalise or popular conservative Jim Jordan, who was repeatedly nominated as a candidate by hardliners this week.

Republicans’ weaker-than-expected performance in November’s midterm elections left them with a narrow 222-212 majority, which has given outsized power to the right-wing hardliners who have opposed Mr McCarthy’s leadership.

They accuse him of being too open to compromise with President Joe Biden and his Democrats, who also control the Senate. Some say they want a leader who will be ready to force government shutdowns to cut spending.

That raises the possibility the two parties would fail to reach a deal when the federal government comes up against its US$31.4 trillion (S$41.96 trillion) debt limit this year. Lack of agreement or even a long standoff risks a default that would shake the global economy.

Hardliners said Mr McCarthy’s offer would make it easier to extract the steep spending cuts they seek.

“We got the things that I think are transformational,” said Representative Ralph Norman, one of those who had opposed Mr McCarthy for much of the week.